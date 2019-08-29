Torray Position in Enbridge (ENB) Has Lowered as Share Value Declined; Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holding Has Lifted by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 26,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 48,519 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 22,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 806,159 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge (ENB) by 53.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 16,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,190 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 30,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Enbridge for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 1.84M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners, LP Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Conflicts Committee; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 16,125 shares to 62,686 shares, valued at $21.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Tech Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

