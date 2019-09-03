Torray Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Cut as Stock Declined; As Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Upped Holding

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 10,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 87,761 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 77,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.78% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 1.90M shares traded or 0.78% up from the average. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Sees Deal Closing by End 201; 16/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ELDORADO RESORTS ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta highlights the importance of market risk in smart beta strategies; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eldorado Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERI); 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 137,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 389,326 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02 million, down from 527,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 10.85 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Best Practices For ETF Trading – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Some Mining ETFs Are On Shaky Ground – Benzinga” published on September 28, 2017, Marketwatch.com published: “5 stocks set to soar from the U.S. sports betting boom – MarketWatch” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 13,766 shares to 31,886 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,505 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1492 Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,081 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 0.01% stake. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 8,048 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 46,550 shares. Petrus Lta invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 37,569 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) or 20 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 1.72M shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp reported 165 shares stake. First Mercantile Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 12,523 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 56 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) for 128,562 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 65,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9,076 shares to 332,044 shares, valued at $21.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Tech Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 15.65 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Lp has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Howland Cap Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,584 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Llc invested 1.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 69.23M shares. Highland Cap Management Lc holds 535,060 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Heartland Advsrs Inc invested in 0.55% or 138,154 shares. Amg Trust Bank holds 31,970 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Grand Jean Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 7,500 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). D E Shaw Inc holds 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 334,512 shares. Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney, New York-based fund reported 192,630 shares. Moreover, Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited has 0.71% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sand Hill Advsr Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12,433 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 13,876 shares in its portfolio. Voya Limited Liability invested in 5.36M shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Ciscoâ€™s stock had its worst single-day drop in almost six years – MarketWatch” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Earnings, $58 Is In Sight for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 15, 2019 : GE, TVIX, BABA, QQQ, TSM, AMD, TQQQ, SQQQ, PVTL, WMT, CSCO, DB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.