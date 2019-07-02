Torray Maintains Stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC); Portolan Capital Management Trimmed Unisys (UIS) Stake as Share Price Declined

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (UIS) by 72.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 32.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 581,343 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $510.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 377,284 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 16.34% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNISYS CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS NAMES MATHEW NEWFIELD AS CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY; 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q Rev $708.4M; 09/05/2018 – NIHON UNISYS 8056.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 16.33 BLN YEN (+14.1 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 18.00 BLN YEN (+10.2 %); 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH UNISYS AUSTRALIA TO DESIGN AND IMPLEMENT NEW EBIS SYSTEM; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Cuts Unisys To ‘B-‘ On Higher Leverage; Weak Op Results; 24/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Hong Kong Bank Customers Ready to Embrace Artificial Intelligence and Automation in Digital Banking – Unisys Banking Insights S

Torray Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 9,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 332,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15M, up from 322,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.63. About 1.29 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33,729 shares to 246,102 shares, valued at $21.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 5,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,094 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0.01% or 952,108 shares in its portfolio. 12,213 are owned by Guggenheim Limited Liability. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 32,426 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Natixis Advsr Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.61% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 50,985 are owned by Us Bankshares De. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 572,330 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 433,553 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 17,159 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thornburg Investment Management reported 491,437 shares stake. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 110,535 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Company reported 1.16M shares stake. Alps Advsrs accumulated 8,574 shares or 0% of the stock. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E.L.F. Beauty Inc. by 668,920 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $21.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 63,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 55,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 2,083 shares. Walleye Trading Llc stated it has 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 27,320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). California-based Hennessy Advsrs Inc has invested 0.08% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Group One Trading Limited Partnership owns 12,113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 27,029 shares. 332,284 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management owns 0.01% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 53,000 shares. 78,700 were accumulated by Glacier Peak Cap Llc. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 1.89M shares.

Analysts await Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 51.28% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.39 per share. UIS’s profit will be $9.84 million for 12.99 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Unisys Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.