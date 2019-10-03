Torray Maintains Position in Centene (CNC); Jennison Associates Increases Position in Pepsico (PEP)

Torray Llc increased its stake in Centene (CNC) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 28,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 319,048 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.73M, up from 290,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Centene for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 3.09M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6349.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 173,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 176,323 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.12M, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $4.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.75. About 6.16 million shares traded or 44.80% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 15,550 shares. Sun Life Financial has 0.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Blb&B Advsr Lc owns 39,885 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.65% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) has 0.72% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv has 1.84% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 60,671 shares. 3.41 million were reported by Prudential Inc. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Company holds 135,167 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel, California-based fund reported 113,237 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 42,444 shares. Oakworth has 8,762 shares. Vontobel Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corporation holds 22,549 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Limited Company holds 4,837 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 33,035 were reported by Fruth Investment Mgmt.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 17,481 shares to 957,491 shares, valued at $86.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 39,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.85M shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,372 were accumulated by Atria Ltd Company. Rampart Invest Mngmt Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,970 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Lc Nj has invested 0.57% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 1.43M shares. High Pointe Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.35% or 18,420 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 30,000 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4,099 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Timessquare Cap Management Limited Com holds 0.77% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 1.90M shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.1% or 6,868 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel reported 263,822 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Blair William & Company Il invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 134,953 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Wesbanco National Bank accumulated 15,900 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 78,542 shares.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $962.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7,889 shares to 27,784 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 19,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,001 shares, and cut its stake in Genmab Adr (GMXAY).