Torray Lowered Stake in Sherwin (SHW) as Share Price Rose; Amalgamated Bank Stake in Cdk Global (CDK) Lifted by $463,050

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 50.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 9,450 shares as the company's stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 28,116 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 18,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 839,454 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500.

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 1,602 shares as the company's stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 36,228 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.60 million, down from 37,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $550.54. About 754,971 shares traded or 51.07% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 21,732 shares to 26,608 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 34,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,068 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $604.53 million for 21.27 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.