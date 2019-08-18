Torray Lowered Its Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) as Share Value Rose; Trimble (TRMB) Holder Polar Securities Decreased Its Position by $17.75 Million as Share Value Rose

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 178,937 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.80M, down from 183,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 385,113 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 39.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 443,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 692,025 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 728,062 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects to Close Viewpoint Deal in 3; 24/04/2018 – S&P: TRIMBLE ‘BBB-‘ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED; 04/04/2018 – Coillte Completes “Go-Live” of Trimble’s Connected Forest Solution; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Adding to 2020 Non-GAAP Earnings; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ON MAY 15, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – CO EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR AN UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.25 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 10/04/2018 – Trimble’s Forensics Solution Enables Efficient Data Collection for Crash and Crime Scene Investigators; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $500.0 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 1.60 million shares to 4.00M shares, valued at $612.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). State Street Corp holds 8.38M shares. Pnc Group stated it has 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). 41,717 are owned by Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.04% or 22.94M shares. Northern Trust holds 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 2.48 million shares. Optimum Inv Advsr reported 300 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.02% or 161,139 shares. Quantum Cap has 0.24% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 10,844 shares. Shelton accumulated 0.07% or 719 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 273,799 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc has 25.94M shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Sterling Mgmt Lc reported 331,526 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank Trust has 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)