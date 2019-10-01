Torray Lowered American Tower (AMT) Stake; SLANG WORLDWIDE COMMON SHARES CANAD (SLGWF) Shorts Raised By 95.54%

SLANG WORLDWIDE INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) had an increase of 95.54% in short interest. SLGWF’s SI was 258,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 95.54% from 132,400 shares previously. With 244,300 avg volume, 1 days are for SLANG WORLDWIDE INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)’s short sellers to cover SLGWF’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.31% or $0.0406 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3952. About 290,159 shares traded or 36.99% up from the average. SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Torray Llc decreased American Tower (AMT) stake by 4.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Torray Llc sold 5,667 shares as American Tower (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Torray Llc holds 119,662 shares with $24.47M value, down from 125,329 last quarter. American Tower now has $97.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $220.88. About 1.35M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Tower prices $1.35B in debt – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Tower goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AT&T (T) and American Tower (AMT) Announce New Multiyear Agreement – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: American Tower (AMT) AT&T Deal Triggers 2019 Revenue Increase, PT to $240 at Citi – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 395,346 are held by Axa. Ruggie Capital Group Inc accumulated 269 shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il has 0.25% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 73,022 are held by Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 1.19M shares. Jnba Advsrs has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Atlanta Mngmt Communication L L C, Georgia-based fund reported 843,435 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com stated it has 168,976 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Co holds 0.98% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 33,735 shares. Lourd holds 0.03% or 1,545 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Com stated it has 38,597 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Lc owns 21,695 shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.4% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Delta Asset Tn invested in 129 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $20100 lowest target. $225.67’s average target is 2.17% above currents $220.88 stock price. American Tower had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $24000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $21600 target in Thursday, September 19 report. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, August 19. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. Morgan Stanley maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $20100 target. UBS downgraded the shares of AMT in report on Friday, June 7 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight”.

More notable recent SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “40% Spread Available On The Canopy-Acreage Merger – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GCC Pharma receives medical cannabis installation license in Greece – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Midasletter.com published: “SLANG Worldwide (CNSX:SLNG) CEO on Co-Packing Facility Jointly Owned with Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) – Midas Letter” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) were released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “SLANG Worldwide Inc (CNSX:SLNG) Investment Case Amplifies Following Origin House Acquisition – Midas Letter” published on April 07, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “SLANG Worldwide (CNSX:SLNG) CEO on Trulieve Cannabis Corp (CNSX:TRUL) Florida Licensing Deal – Midas Letter” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $87.04 million. The firm develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 stores in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc. and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc. in November 26, 2018.