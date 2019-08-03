Torray Lifted Its Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) Holding by $571,788; Beacon Financial Group Has Cut Its Position in Hanesbrand (HBI) by $669,562 as Stock Price Declined

Torray Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies (SSNC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 9,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 332,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15 million, up from 322,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 3.26 million shares traded or 98.07% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Hanesbrand Inc (HBI) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group sold 39,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 182,232 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 221,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Hanesbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 6.96M shares traded or 49.34% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,135 shares to 120,367 shares, valued at $22.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,102 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class A.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 203 shares to 1,148 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1.40 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (IJNK).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $175,600 activity.

