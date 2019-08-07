Torray Lifted Albemarle (ALB) Stake by $1.44 Million; As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stock Declined, Holder Mackay Shields Cut Its Position by $2.39 Million

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 29.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 170,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 412,265 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, down from 582,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 577,418 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500.

Torray Llc increased its stake in Albemarle (ALB) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 17,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 150,236 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32 million, up from 132,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Albemarle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.19. About 302,455 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 10/05/2018 – ALBERMARLE CONTINUES TO PURSUE NEW BRINE EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY, PROJECT “GOING WELL”, MEETING METRICS – CEO LUKE KISSAM; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES; 24/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference May 30

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 4,028 shares to 162,442 shares, valued at $13.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 137,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,326 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.36% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 37,660 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Srb Corporation reported 7,981 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Motco has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Shine Investment Advisory Incorporated holds 416 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Group One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). D L Carlson Investment Group Inc Inc reported 28,885 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset reported 10,528 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 7,781 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma accumulated 17,455 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.25% or 74,240 shares. 124,639 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. 372 are owned by Psagot Inv House. National Bank & Trust Of The West holds 0.36% or 37,273 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Boston Investment Mngmt owns 21,639 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3,187 shares to 127,632 shares, valued at $15.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 237,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,888 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Amg Trust Commercial Bank holds 0.04% or 48,077 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 390,146 shares. Amer Interest Group has invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 188,325 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Gabelli Funds Ltd has 201,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 902,125 shares. Zeke Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 73,802 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 32,740 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc holds 93,246 shares. Natixis accumulated 800,680 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 56,287 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Co accumulated 444,303 shares or 0.14% of the stock.