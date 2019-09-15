Torray Increases Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Violich Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $509,535

Torray Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.40M, up from 9,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Amazon Leads Stampede of Smaller-Budget Studios at Theater Show; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube):; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: A+Rating Reflects Amazon’s Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India to continue investing heavily in payments business – Mint; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon briefly overtakes Google parent Alphabet in market value for the first time; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump is wrong about Amazon on all counts; 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio)

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 7,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 37,010 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, down from 44,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 4.81M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $406.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,729 shares to 136,550 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Gilead (GILD) Down 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead (GILD) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.67 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fairpointe Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Prentiss Smith And stated it has 47,884 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fairfield Bush holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,819 shares. Lawson Kroeker Ne holds 1.9% or 83,888 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.85% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Heritage Wealth holds 130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Co owns 1.13% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 70,467 shares. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mirae Asset holds 276,537 shares. Ftb Advsr, a Tennessee-based fund reported 144,499 shares. Smith Salley Associates has invested 0.49% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Highland Management Limited Partnership owns 40,000 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.35% or 59,216 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.18% or 21,231 shares.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $962.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 6,560 shares to 155,882 shares, valued at $13.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,993 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).