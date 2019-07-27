Torray Increases Stake in Altria Group (MO); Spinnaker Trust Has Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $397,056 as Stock Price Rose

Torray Llc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 6,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,625 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 33,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 3,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,925 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 50,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4,406 shares to 178,937 shares, valued at $23.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,087 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Inv Llp holds 0.05% or 8,500 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 40,551 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Aviance Prtnrs Lc reported 3,865 shares. Cambridge Trust Comm invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hikari Tsushin Incorporated, Japan-based fund reported 62,010 shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 0.24% or 60,636 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alethea Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.62% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 39,589 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 38,309 shares. Spectrum Management Group Inc owns 600 shares. The Washington-based Coldstream Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Adage Cap Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 0.34% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2.35M shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 14,730 were reported by Jones Fincl Lllp. Laurion Ltd Partnership holds 978 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviance Capital Mgmt Lc reported 44 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax (ETB) by 41,500 shares to 12,900 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 48,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,313 shares, and cut its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated reported 76,380 shares stake. The North Carolina-based Captrust Advsr has invested 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap owns 1.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 59,870 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Company owns 18,085 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 92,465 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 2,985 are held by Sunbelt Securities. Meridian Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.54% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Horrell Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Capital City Tru Company Fl holds 21,557 shares. Old Dominion Cap Inc has 2.13% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lee Danner & Bass Inc owns 93,250 shares. 4,015 are held by M&R Mngmt. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc invested in 0.06% or 55,343 shares. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 7,761 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.