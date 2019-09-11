Torray Holds Holding in Intl Business Machines (IBM); As Firstenergy (FE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Increased Its Stake

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 25286.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 1.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.25 million, up from 5,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 351,933 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 09/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q EPS $2.54; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Constructive Talks Continue With Creditors; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS FILES CERTIFICATION LETTER WITH NRC; 03/04/2018 – Fitch: FirstEnergy Corp.’s Ratings Unchanged by FirstEnergy Solutions’ Bankruptcy Filing; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SEEKS DOE ACTION UNDER SECTION 202; 10/05/2018 – Potomac Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – PLANTS TO CONTINUE NORMAL OPERATIONS IN INTERIM; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice for 3 Competitive Nuclear Generating Plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania; 29/03/2018 – API: FirstEnergy should stop misleading the public on grid reliability

Torray Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 2,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 122,327 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.26 million, up from 119,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $144.05. About 413,134 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,135 shares to 120,367 shares, valued at $22.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,362 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM joins tech platform governing council – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Cloud Computing Stocks for Every Equity Investor – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Linux-maker Red Hat Purchase Adds Risk to Owning IBM Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Study: The Skills Gap is Not a Myth, But Can Be Addressed with Real Solutions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

