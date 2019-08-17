Torray Holding in General Motors (GM) Has Cut as Shares Rose; Rice Hall James & Associates Position in Dennys (DENN) Has Lifted by $636,318

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Dennys Corp (DENN) by 206.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 35,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The institutional investor held 52,493 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $963,000, up from 17,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Dennys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 451,563 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees 2018 Rev $634M-$642M; 30/05/2018 – Denny’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6-7; 17/05/2018 – VP Dunn Gifts 700 Of Denny’s Corp; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q Rev $155.3M; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees Full-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 2%; 14/03/2018 Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch

Torray Llc decreased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 56,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 404,928 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02M, down from 461,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37. About 7.17 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Allegiant International As A Supplier Of The Year; 06/04/2018 – S.Korea urges GM, union to reach wage deal swiftly; 15/03/2018 – GM Korea union leaders ready to accept salary freeze; 13/03/2018 – GM Korea asks for plant site to be designated foreign investment zone; 05/03/2018 – It still has flaws, but if GM deploys it to other vehicles besides the CT6 it could instantly become the unrivaled leader in semi-autonomy; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – RENEWED FACILITY CONSISTS OF A $10.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR FACILITY, A $4.0 BLN THREE-YEAR FACILITY, AND A $2.0 BLN 364-DAY FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – GM EXEC BARRY ENGLE SAYS GM’S COMMITMENT TO S.KOREA IS LONG TERM AND SINCERE; 25/04/2018 – Darren Dreger: Sources say Buffalo Sabres assistant GM Steve Greeley will be in Carolina tomorrow for a follow up interview for; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on GM Financial Automobile Leasing Trust (GMALT) 2016-2; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold DENN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 54.84 million shares or 0.48% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.02% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) or 2.64M shares. 392,279 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mgmt. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Monarch Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 481,044 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 29,516 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt reported 110,214 shares stake. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 8.66 million shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru has 14,941 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Bessemer Gru Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 665 shares. Moreover, Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.01% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Century Cos reported 52,580 shares stake. Us State Bank De holds 66,530 shares.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $3.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 2,001 shares to 11,727 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 8,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,686 shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfax Fincl Can stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). North Star Investment Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 5,420 shares. Principal Gru has 0.06% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.86M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 29,350 were accumulated by Kemnay Advisory Incorporated. 134,661 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 583 shares. Convergence Prns Lc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 424,310 shares. Hap Trading holds 13,731 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 377,720 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, South Texas Money Management Ltd has 0.95% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.04M shares.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 6,746 shares to 40,625 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB).