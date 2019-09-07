Torray Holding in Centene (CNC) Boosted by $7.65 Million; Benedict Financial Advisors Has Upped Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $381,692

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 5,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 12,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 7,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Settle With Starbucks and Philadelphia Over Arrest; 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — APNewsBreak: Judge rules Starbucks, other coffee sellers must include cancer warnings on coffee…; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 24/04/2018 – Three African American Racial Justice Leaders Respond To Starbucks Effort To End Bias In Its Company; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – REITERATES COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15 BLN TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH NEXT THREE YEARS; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week; 01/05/2018 – New York Post: Israel exposes limits of US intel, Starbucks caves to extremists, and other comments; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business

Torray Llc increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 98.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 144,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 290,064 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40M, up from 145,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 3.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) by 16,478 shares to 14,190 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Investors Will Know Whether Starbucks Has Finally Turned the Corner – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Luckin Coffee’s Losses Look Dangerously Unsustainable – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Trims 2020 Earnings Forecast, Long-term View Intact – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.