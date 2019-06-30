Torray Holding in Adobe Systems (ADBE) Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Sykes Enterprises Com (SYKE) Holding Has Lifted by Intrepid Capital Management Inc

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc Com (SYKE) by 105.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 119,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 231,628 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, up from 112,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sykes Enterprises Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $27.46. About 159,060 shares traded or 7.58% up from the average. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has declined 5.06% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SYKE News: 19/03/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 30/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Webcast First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$405M; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $414.4M, EST. $409.7M; 27/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281172 – SYKES COMPRESSOR STATION; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Idaho DOL: Sykes hiring event; 17/04/2018 – Nordis Technologies Names Paul Sykes Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 2,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,362 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, down from 76,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $294.65. About 2.65 million shares traded or 1.66% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Tech Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16,385 shares to 128,306 shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 144,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oracle’s Cloud: How This Will Effect Tomorrow Earnings – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADBE, ILMN, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, Chevron & Adobe – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: UBER, JBL, ADBE, SHOP – Investorplace.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Charter Communications, HCA Healthcare, Micron and Shopify – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Mngmt reported 1,600 shares stake. Principal Fin Grp reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Selz Cap Limited Liability has invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv holds 0.07% or 28,700 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 20,403 shares. 285,664 are owned by Newbrook Cap Advisors Lp. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 8,695 shares. Cypress Limited Com (Wy) reported 905 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors holds 53,894 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Limited Co owns 233,726 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,030 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp has invested 5.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 47,072 were reported by Piedmont Investment. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Co has 0.54% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 52,000 shares. Suncoast Equity Management has 5% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 84,641 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $101.33 million activity. 139,834 shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU, worth $34.32 million on Thursday, January 24. On Tuesday, January 8 GESCHKE CHARLES M sold $4.95 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 21,258 shares. $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay. 3,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million worth of stock. On Thursday, January 24 the insider THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19 million.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 46.33 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold SYKE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.40 million shares or 0.86% less from 37.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 81,945 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Citigroup reported 25,169 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 2,122 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) for 360,083 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 3.56M shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). 45,825 are owned by D E Shaw. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Riverhead Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Company accumulated 0% or 115,587 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru holds 1,442 shares. 10,762 are owned by Art Advsrs Lc. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 12,129 shares. Smith Graham & Co Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.81% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).