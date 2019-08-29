Torray Has Upped Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding; BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CLASS A C (BMNM) Sellers Increased By 8.33% Their Shorts

Torray Llc increased Roper Technologies (ROP) stake by 34.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Torray Llc acquired 16,125 shares as Roper Technologies (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Torray Llc holds 62,686 shares with $21.44M value, up from 46,561 last quarter. Roper Technologies now has $37.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $355.84. About 217,729 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION

BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC CLASS A C (OTCMKTS:BMNM) had an increase of 8.33% in short interest. BMNM’s SI was 1,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.33% from 1,200 shares previously. With 13,900 avg volume, 0 days are for BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC CLASS A C (OTCMKTS:BMNM)’s short sellers to cover BMNM’s short positions. The stock decreased 11.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1.5. About 955 shares traded. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Inc holds 281,276 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 1,000 were accumulated by Bluestein R H &. 42,370 were accumulated by Sei Invs. Sun Life owns 176 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 0.37% or 1,784 shares. Swedbank holds 0.7% or 431,701 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0.04% or 72,315 shares in its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 140 shares. Duncker Streett & has 0.6% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 7,674 shares. Geode Capital Lc stated it has 0.13% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.04% or 1,146 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Lc owns 357,140 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Co invested in 95 shares. Tributary Mngmt Limited holds 0.19% or 7,460 shares in its portfolio.

Torray Llc decreased Visa (NYSE:V) stake by 4,213 shares to 150,860 valued at $23.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) stake by 16,478 shares and now owns 14,190 shares. Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) was reduced too.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity. $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F.

Among 2 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Roper Technologies has $40400 highest and $316 lowest target. $358.67’s average target is 0.80% above currents $355.84 stock price. Roper Technologies had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Today’s Pickup: Canadian Startup To Offer Its Load Board For Free – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies to acquire iPipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.51 million. The principal and interest payments of its MBS are guaranteed by the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or the Government National Mortgage Association, and are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans. It currently has negative earnings. It focuses on the investment in traditional pass-through Agency MBS and structured Agency MBS, such as collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities, among other types of structured Agency MBS.