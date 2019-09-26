Torray Has Upped Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Patten & Patten Trimmed Its Position

Torray Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 17.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 3,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 21,321 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, up from 18,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $104.6. About 1.28M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 9,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 166,407 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10M, down from 175,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.1. About 8.76 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 5.67M shares. Town & Country Savings Bank Dba First Bankers Trust accumulated 0.74% or 17,046 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 8,479 shares. James Inv reported 73,884 shares stake. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) reported 106,762 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Co Ma owns 1.16 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,205 shares. 895 are held by Webster Bancorp N A. Wendell David holds 0.03% or 2,296 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Service Networks Llc stated it has 39,673 shares. Foundation Resource Mgmt owns 92,611 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Limited Co has invested 0.26% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.03% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 89,397 shares. 250 were reported by Destination Wealth. Alps Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 19,960 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $962.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7,743 shares to 171,194 shares, valued at $25.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,784 shares, and cut its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. On Tuesday, July 30 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 10,000 shares. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Schumacher Laura J had bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76 million on Monday, September 16. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.13 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cannell Peter B Incorporated has 1.6% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ims Mngmt accumulated 15,625 shares. Bragg Advsr Incorporated holds 0.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 48,300 shares. Bainco Investors stated it has 0.75% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Alta Capital Mgmt Llc reported 4,752 shares. 79,415 are held by Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mairs Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Guinness Atkinson Asset Inc has 0.22% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Roosevelt Inv Group owns 3,938 shares. Spark Invest Limited Liability Company owns 233,000 shares. First Merchants Corp has invested 0.46% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Orrstown Financial invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 0.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cypress Management Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) has 0.11% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1,278 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt holds 20,000 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio.

