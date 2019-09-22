Torray Has Upped Its Boeing (BA) Holding; Knoll (KNL) Holder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raised Position

Torray Llc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 1,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,880 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78M, up from 3,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Knoll Inc (KNL) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 25,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% . The institutional investor held 190,337 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37 million, up from 164,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Knoll Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 357,993 shares traded or 50.81% up from the average. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 22/03/2018 – KNOLL NAMES ANDREW B. COGAN CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – AJC Commemorates Mireille Knoll, Murdered French Holocaust Survivor; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Cogan Will Succeed Burton Staniar at May 8 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – COGAN WILL SUCCEED BURTON B. STANIAR ON MAY 8, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Knoll Reports Strong Start to 2018; 04/05/2018 – Andrew Cogan, Knoll CEO, May 4 Interview with Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL: CHAIRMAN BURTON B. STANIAR WILL RETIRE MAY 8; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – NAMED ANDREW B. COGAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE 2001, AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Knoll Board OKs Succession Plan Naming CEO, President Andrew Cogan as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Knoll Declares Cash Dividend

More notable recent The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing And Airbus Orders Tumble – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) committee expected to make safety recommendations – Live Trading News” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy the Dip in Boeing Stock Before the Rebound Rally Heats Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $962.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR) by 40,753 shares to 162,341 shares, valued at $23.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 14,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,827 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,197 are owned by Hartford Finance Mngmt. Towercrest Cap reported 1,381 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com owns 4.59% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 22,538 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.05% or 252 shares. Mitchell holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,958 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation, California-based fund reported 3,733 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc accumulated 1,675 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Conning holds 0.1% or 8,525 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Partners Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 1,250 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited holds 0% or 3,370 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt reported 1.14% stake. Winfield Incorporated stated it has 2,630 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Allstate holds 0.3% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) or 46,748 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0.72% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 444,566 shares. Grimes & Co has 0.8% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 29,081 shares.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE:MNR) by 177,000 shares to 760,009 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tristate Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) by 25,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,145 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold KNL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 42.48 million shares or 0.18% more from 42.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 153 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Delphi Management Ma holds 59,122 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 46,677 shares. Victory Cap Management stated it has 63,037 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 36,252 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,451 are owned by Susquehanna International Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 166,741 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 46,411 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 868,744 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 50 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Globeflex Capital Lp reported 0.15% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 1.04M shares.

More notable recent Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Knoll (KNL) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Knoll, Inc. to Announce 2019 First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Knoll’s (KNL) CEO Andrew Cogan on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Knoll Reports Strong Second Quarter Results NYSE:KNL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.