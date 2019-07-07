Torray Has Trimmed Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $474,786; Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Upped Its Stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) as Market Valuation Rose

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,038 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.00 million, down from 199,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Eagle Investment Limited Company has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Taconic Capital Advsr LP holds 153,000 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 54,844 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 3.25M shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 48,668 shares. Intersect Ltd Liability holds 3.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,188 shares. Moreover, Harbour Invest has 6.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 76,163 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whetstone Capital Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gam Ag owns 2.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 559,545 shares. Ledyard Bancshares owns 217,153 shares for 3.38% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company (Wy) holds 643 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd holds 125,380 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited has invested 2.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Phocas reported 4,820 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 173,800 shares to 382,580 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) by 17,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J accumulated 15,976 shares. Pure Financial Advsrs Inc accumulated 5,997 shares. 15.96M were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of America De. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance owns 43,300 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,160 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Torch Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 1,858 shares. South State holds 84,796 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Company invested in 138,016 shares. 28,566 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. 14,150 are held by Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Verus Finance Prns holds 0.07% or 1,060 shares. Marco Invest Management Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 60,657 shares. Stewart & Patten Lc has invested 3.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 54,307 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 1.3% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 222,619 shares.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.