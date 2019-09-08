Torray Has Trimmed Its Stake in Enbridge (ENB) by $593,208; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder First Personal Financial Services Has Lifted Position

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge (ENB) by 53.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 16,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,190 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 30,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Enbridge for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 1.82M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 19/04/2018 – Enbridge Inc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,098 shares to 6,368 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,255 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $696.30M for 24.53 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 173,800 shares to 382,580 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) by 17,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Genl Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).