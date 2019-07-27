Torray Has Trimmed Its Enbridge (ENB) Position by $593,208; Share Value Rose; Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Market Valuation Rose While Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Cut by $3.20 Million Its Position

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge (ENB) by 53.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 16,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,190 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 30,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Enbridge for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 3.32M shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 1.83 million shares traded or 102.86% up from the average. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). 2.43 million are owned by Franklin Resource Inc. Endurant Cap Mgmt LP owns 437,299 shares. 144,669 were reported by Bank Of Mellon. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 3,474 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 6,314 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 17,242 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs owns 1.82M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Bailard Inc stated it has 33,000 shares. The New York-based Art Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 80,598 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Orbimed Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% or 398,101 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Lc owns 13,506 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $7,626 activity. Smith Edward F sold $7,626 worth of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) on Tuesday, January 29.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Call) (IWM) by 32,100 shares to 582,100 shares, valued at $89.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (Put) (NYSE:ZEN).

Analysts await Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $790.49M for 21.54 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 6,746 shares to 40,625 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genmab Adr (GMXAY) by 658,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB).

