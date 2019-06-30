Torray Has Lowered Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $7.30 Million; Share Value Rose; Nature’s Sunshine Products In (NATR) Stock Value Rose While Paradigm Capital Management Lowered Position by $326,511

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products In (NATR) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 36,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 900,244 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, down from 936,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nature’s Sunshine Products In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 11,061 shares traded. Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) has risen 11.36% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NATR News: 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – ON MAY 25, APPOINTED RICHARD D. MOSS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine Products CEO Gregory Probert to Retire; 14/03/2018 NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC NATR.O SEES FY 2017 SHR LOSS $0.66 TO $0.71; 14/03/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine Sees 4Q Loss/Shr 90c-Loss 95c; 10/05/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine 1Q EPS 3c; 01/05/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine Products Commences CEO Transition Plan Following Retirement Announcement of CEO; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATR); 01/05/2018 – NATR:PROBERT TO HELP IN TRANSITIONING HIS CEO ROLE TO SUCCESSOR; 01/05/2018 – NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS BEGINS CEO TRANSITION PLAN FOLLOWING

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 137,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 389,326 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02 million, down from 527,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 37.45M shares traded or 68.48% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Inv Advisors Llc owns 2,700 shares. Callahan Ltd Co holds 203,032 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability has 3.9% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Iberiabank Corp reported 183,764 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 151,871 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Thompson Siegel Walmsley, a Virginia-based fund reported 479,718 shares. Park Circle Company holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 55,500 shares. Professional Advisory Services Inc stated it has 7,578 shares. Bessemer holds 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.64 million shares. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.47% or 19,785 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 786,591 shares. Moreover, Minneapolis Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 5.69% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gradient Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 9,126 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co, New York-based fund reported 40,619 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genmab Adr (GMXAY) by 658,895 shares to 715,259 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 173,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.24 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 409,700 shares to 834,500 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $673,916 activity. $23,160 worth of Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) was sold by HUGHES KRISTINE F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold NATR shares while 12 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 0.11% more from 14.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 644,363 were reported by First Wilshire Securities Mngmt Inc. Us Bankshares De holds 27,363 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd reported 0% in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 0% in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR). Wynnefield Capital Incorporated holds 2.22 million shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR). The New York-based Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0% in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR). Moreover, Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 10,639 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 38,492 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR). Blackrock stated it has 464,970 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR). State Street holds 0% or 173,127 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Cap has 11,068 shares.

