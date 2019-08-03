Torray Has Lifted Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake; As Henry Schein (HSIC) Shares Rose, Holder Ancora Advisors Lowered Its Position

Torray Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 16,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 62,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.44M, up from 46,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 467,163 shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 34.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 64,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 122,234 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 186,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 1.13 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE TO BE NAMED HENRY SCHEIN ONE; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN – GOODMAN WAS CEO OF STAPLES INC FROM 2016 TO JANUARY 2018; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE EXPECTS TO REALIZE BETWEEN $20 MLN AND $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SYNERGIES BY END OF YEAR THREE; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,901 shares to 430,021 shares, valued at $18.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,937 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge (NYSE:ENB).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity. Conley Jason sold 5,000 shares worth $1.54M. 9,000 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) shares with value of $2.66 million were sold by Stipancich John K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 170,453 are held by Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Incorporated. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 108 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 14 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 26 shares. Csat Advisory LP reported 0.01% stake. Swiss State Bank invested in 345,258 shares. Regions Fincl has 13,263 shares. New York-based M&T Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.74% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.07% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Lincoln Ltd Llc invested 0.17% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Saturna Capital holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Waratah Cap Advisors reported 4.55% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 20.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.04 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $123.73 million for 19.85 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited holds 0.04% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 19,000 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 382,488 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma reported 0.01% stake. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt owns 19,412 shares. Advisor Prtn Llc reported 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advsr has 0.9% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 61,200 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt reported 4,624 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Fil has 6 shares. United Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 133,907 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg, France-based fund reported 437,030 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 6,223 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 4,625 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 1.27M shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $22.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 11,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).