Torray Has Lifted Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $300,669; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Increased Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stake by $13.30 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 46.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 3.51M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.94 million, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 518,631 shares traded or 10.94% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team

Torray Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 17.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 3,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 21,321 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99M, up from 18,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 7.07M shares traded or 172.28% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ent Financial Svcs accumulated 600 shares. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 20,829 shares. James Invest Inc invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). 255,398 are held by Trillium Asset Management Lc. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj owns 45,100 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 600 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr reported 16,890 shares stake. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 7,611 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 12,615 shares. Wespac Advsr Limited Co has 15,336 shares. 37,745 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset. Polaris Capital Management Limited Liability Com owns 213,445 shares. S&T Bancorporation Pa holds 1.78% or 632,113 shares.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $962.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,793 shares to 422,228 shares, valued at $16.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 1,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,873 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

