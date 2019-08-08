Torray Has Increased Stake in Viacom Cl B (VIAB) by $4.87 Million; Professional Advisory Services Lifted Resmed (RMD) Holding by $4.28 Million

Torray Llc increased its stake in Viacom Cl B (VIAB) by 83.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 173,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 382,580 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, up from 208,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Viacom Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 5.04M shares traded or 35.37% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 10/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger. Third party bid for Viacom thwarted: sources; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS HAS POSTPONED 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY -STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources tell CNBC; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS “BOARD VOTE, WHILE COUCHED AS AN EFFORT TO PREVENT SUCH A TRANSACTION, WAS PURE PRETEXT.”; 26/03/2018 – VIACOM IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TREVOR NOAH’S DAY ZERO PRODUCTIONS; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Resmed Inc. (RMD) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 41,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 122,654 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75 million, up from 81,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Resmed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 388,697 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 02/04/2018 – ResMed Hires Bobby Ghoshal as First Chief Technology Officer; 30/05/2018 – TripleTree Advises HEALTHCAREfirst on Its Pending Acquisition by ResMed; 29/05/2018 – RESMED TO BUY HEALTHCAREFIRST, A CLOUD-BASED SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 29/05/2018 – ResMed Transaction Is Expected to Be Finalized Before the End of the 1Q of FY19; 23/04/2018 – UBS Lifts Target Price on Resmed to US$104/Share From US$96; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q EPS 76c; 23/04/2018 – DJ ResMed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMD); 21/05/2018 – Nearly 1 Billion People Worldwide Have Sleep Apnea, International Sleep Experts Estimate; 09/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/08/2018; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000G (IWF) by 15,464 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,038 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BMRN).

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “abercrombie kids and Nickelodeon Partner for #PlayIsLife Campaign – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Viacom (VIA) Reports Acquisition of Paws Inc., Including Rights to ‘Garfield’ and ‘US Acres’ Franchises – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Activision Blizzard, Viacom and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $646,330 activity.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,954 shares to 114,995 shares, valued at $19.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 59,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,358 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG).