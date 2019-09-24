Torray Has Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Smithbridge Asset Management Position in Pepsico Com (PEP) Upped by $1.13 Million as Stock Price Rose

Torray Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.40M, up from 9,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Neosante’s Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 06/03/2018 – DeePhi Tech Showcases Speech Recognition Engine on Amazon Web Services; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 16/04/2018 – RT @chrissyfarr: SCOOP: Amazon Business is pulling back from pharmacy, after mulling it last year (sources). Why? It’s complicated; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN ATLANTA AND SAN FRANCISCO; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is trotting into the horse racing game with a thoroughbred Kentucky Derby competitor named Audible; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 431.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 8,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,605 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 1,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.44. About 3.50M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $962.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,045 shares to 187,993 shares, valued at $25.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 5,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,662 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.