Torray Has Decreased Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $2.97 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Capital Management Increases Position in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 6,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,913 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 26,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.54 million shares traded or 13.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 33,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,102 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.73 million, down from 279,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 2.32M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin owns 8.75M shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Moreover, Roundview Limited Liability Corporation has 0.46% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 17,361 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv stated it has 7,320 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn accumulated 112,839 shares or 1.81% of the stock. 950 are held by Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 77,008 shares. Amp Limited holds 0.14% or 225,399 shares. Ftb Inc reported 0.03% stake. Homrich Berg accumulated 18,030 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.16% or 59,533 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 107,001 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd holds 3,657 shares. Raymond James Tru Na, Florida-based fund reported 53,653 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 14,797 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 47,807 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 33,650 shares to 161,220 shares, valued at $8.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 37,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,971 shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). British Columbia Invest Corporation accumulated 74,152 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.14M shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 32,678 shares. Liberty Cap Management Inc has 2.96% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 6,442 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru Holdings has 0.12% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 327,444 shares. Cap City Tru Fl invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,634 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp, a Colorado-based fund reported 4,300 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Toth Fincl Advisory Corp has 2.82% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 136,641 shares. Diversified Trust invested in 23,312 shares. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 29.17 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.