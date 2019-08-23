Torray Has Decreased By $593,208 Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding; Highline Capital Management Cut Berry Global Group (BERY) Position

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) stake by 26.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 609,362 shares as Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)’s stock declined 23.32%. The Highline Capital Management Llc holds 1.72 million shares with $92.62 million value, down from 2.33M last quarter. Berry Global Group Inc now has $5.42B valuation. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.01. About 1.70 million shares traded or 15.41% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY)

Torray Llc decreased Enbridge (ENB) stake by 53.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Torray Llc sold 16,478 shares as Enbridge (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Torray Llc holds 14,190 shares with $515,000 value, down from 30,668 last quarter. Enbridge now has $66.76B valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $33.39. About 2.89 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enbridge Inc.’s Series 2018-B Sub Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – EXPECTS TO RETAIN ITS INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OTHER U.S. RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS, WHICH MAY BE MONETIZED OR SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Cap holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 108,887 shares. Three Peaks Capital Llc stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas invested in 0.44% or 100,970 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested in 223 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc reported 0% stake. 6,160 are held by Oakbrook Invests Ltd Com. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0.19% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Mirae Asset Glob Investments reported 18,415 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Globeflex Cap LP reported 15,702 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 64 shares stake. Atwood & Palmer reported 1.2% stake. Northern stated it has 623,608 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.04% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 3.09 million are held by Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma.

Among 2 analysts covering Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Berry Global Group has $69 highest and $5200 lowest target. $60.50’s average target is 47.52% above currents $41.01 stock price. Berry Global Group had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Goldman Sachs.

Torray Llc increased Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) stake by 17,736 shares to 150,236 valued at $12.32 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Check Point Tech Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 16,385 shares and now owns 128,306 shares. Genmab Adr (GMXAY) was raised too.

