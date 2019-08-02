Torray Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Saba Capital Management LP Holding in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Lowered as Stock Declined

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 93.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.75 million shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 114,953 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $564.78M market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $4.945. About 2.33 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 5,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 120,367 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.86M, down from 125,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $204.45. About 22.53M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Inc.: Steve Jobs used these 3 deceptively simple questions to turn Apple into an innovation powerhouse. @Sales_; 31/05/2018 – TELEGRAM CEO SAYS APPLE HAS BEEN PREVENTING THE TELEGRAM APP FROM UPDATING EVER SINCE RUSSIA ORDERED APPLE TO REMOVE THE MESSAGING SERVICE FROM APP STORE; 07/03/2018 – Apple uncovers twice as many worker rights violations in 2017; 25/04/2018 – JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the White House for meetings, including one with President Trump this afternoon; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Stocks extend tariff-inspired decline after July jobs report – MarketWatch” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple hires former Valve VR engineer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Investors, Analysts Still Tuned In To Spotify – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 6,746 shares to 40,625 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genmab Adr (GMXAY) by 658,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 2.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Lumina Fund Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 227,555 shares. First Heartland Consultants reported 2.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). David R Rahn & Assoc holds 2.66% or 16,482 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,455 shares. Sageworth Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 902 shares. Peavine Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,968 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 1.5% or 469,028 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Company has 141,089 shares. John G Ullman Associate owns 0.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,979 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Lp has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Inspirion Wealth Advsr holds 1.24% or 14,719 shares. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc reported 6,125 shares.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Realogy Holdings Corp. Investors – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ERA Unveils New Affiliation in Syracuse, Indiana – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. â€“ RLGY – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Guaranteed Rate Appoints Suk Shah as Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 17.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $1 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $94.80M for 1.49 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -223.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Jefferies Grp Llc owns 34,189 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 74,356 shares. 201,621 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. Riverpark Capital Ltd Llc holds 4,475 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 41,318 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 81,490 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 1,517 shares stake. 452,096 are held by Ameriprise. J Goldman And Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 13,534 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 43,659 shares. Glenmede Communication Na reported 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 38,475 shares. Moreover, Thompson Invest Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR) by 6.66M shares to 18.82M shares, valued at $79.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neuberger Brman Clifrn Muni (NBW) by 23,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Ny Municipal Bond (BQH).