Torray Has Decreased Amphenol (APH) Stake by $405,140; Market Value Rose; Loudon Investment Management Holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) Has Lowered as Valuation Declined

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol (APH) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,439 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47M, down from 178,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Amphenol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $94.94. About 989,244 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 69.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 48,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,660 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 69,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 653,267 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 17.53% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST OFFERS FINAL MERGER PROPOSAL; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Bd of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Raises Offer Price; 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 26/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ADDITIONAL SCHEDULED REPAIR WORK LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Bd of Trustees Will Carefully Review Pebblebrook’s Revised Proposal; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Issues Statement in Response to Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Revised Unsolicited Proposal; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook ups offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Board of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Revises Merger Proposal and Substantially Raises Offer Price; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Is Said to Have Made Fourth Offer for LaSalle Hotels

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,405 shares to 122,327 shares, valued at $17.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) by 17,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Management owns 29,235 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). D E Shaw & owns 29,752 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 17,427 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd invested 1.54% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 660 were accumulated by Guardian. 32.04M are held by Vanguard Grp. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 55,743 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Eaton Vance reported 0% stake. Appleton Ptnrs Ma has invested 0.17% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund has invested 0.12% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Northstar Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.68% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). State Street owns 12.12 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.10, from 2.93 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold PEB shares while 94 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 145.65 million shares or 5.87% more from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested in 46,092 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 70,203 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Us State Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 9,874 shares stake. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York has 60,187 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 42,624 shares. 8,504 are held by Citadel Ltd Llc. Aqr Cap holds 60,652 shares. Invesco invested in 0.04% or 4.24M shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 9,468 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Republic Investment Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 350,859 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 1.51 million shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Meeder Asset Inc holds 0% or 1,507 shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 46,697 shares to 56,552 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 52,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).