Torray Has Cut Its Amphenol (APH) Stake by $405,140 as Valuation Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position Has Lifted by Provise Management Group Llc

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 72.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 15,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 38,015 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 22,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol (APH) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 174,439 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47M, down from 178,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Amphenol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 883,643 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $251.84M for 25.16 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 16,125 shares to 62,686 shares, valued at $21.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 144,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Tech Software (NASDAQ:CHKP).

