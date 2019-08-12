Torray Has Boosted Its Position in Prudential Financial (PRU) by $1.20 Million; Jacobs & Co Lifted Its Schlumberger (SLB) Position by $310,761; Share Price Declined

Torray Llc increased its stake in Prudential Financial (PRU) by 274.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 13,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 18,014 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 4,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Prudential Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 1.67M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 14/05/2018 – Prudential Financial, Inc., Ballmer family, and Kresge Foundation invest in largest U.S. pay-for-success fund to date; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES PRUDENTIAL’S SENIOR NOTES AT BAA1; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 30/04/2018 – Two New Hampshire youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two District of Columbia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Arkansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 7,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 121,469 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 114,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.87M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 4,213 shares to 150,860 shares, valued at $23.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture (NYSE:ACN) by 2,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,683 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2-High Performing Stocks for the Value Investor – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Prudential Retirement announces a new reinsurance counterparty, bringing its support to insurers that make up over 90% of UK pension risk transfer market – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Prudential Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

