Torray Has Boosted Its Boeing (BA) Stake; Wellington Shields & Company Has Raised Its Position in Hawiian Elec (HE) by $946,000

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Hawiian Elec (HE) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 81,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53 million, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Hawiian Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 84,323 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-site with battery-enabled self-supply; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Torray Llc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 1,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,880 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, up from 3,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $383.45. About 2.17 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 02/05/2018 – SPR PREDICTS `LARGE SPIKE’ IN 2Q 737 SHIPMENTS TO BOEING; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS IN TALKS WITH BOEING OVER MIDDLE OF MARKET PLANE BUT STILL AT EARLY STAGE; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 45,758 shares. Hillsdale reported 200 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership accumulated 4,694 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication holds 1,164 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 5,175 shares. 10,439 were accumulated by Chesapeake Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mufg Americas owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 0.03% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Prudential Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 188 shares. 73,933 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Ironwood Financial Limited accumulated 228 shares or 0% of the stock. 32,159 were accumulated by Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Company. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership holds 0% or 9,400 shares.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $211.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,749 shares to 11,947 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,546 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whitnell & has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 16,200 are held by Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al. Round Table Service Limited Com invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Laurion Capital Mgmt LP has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hm Cap Management Limited Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,704 shares. 47,899 are owned by Community Tru Investment Comm. Burney Com stated it has 24,466 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested in 5,782 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Lp has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 111,093 are held by 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Conning has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pittenger And Anderson has 0.45% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Court Place Advisors Ltd reported 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 100 were accumulated by Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corporation Mi. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.86% or 31,731 shares.