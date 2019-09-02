Torray Decreased Its Nike (NKE) Position by $338,352; Stock Rose; Ensco Plc (ESV) Holder New Generation Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.02 Million

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 162,442 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68 million, down from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 13,207 shares to 18,014 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.10B for 29.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Com has 280,170 shares. Peak Asset Ltd has 9,157 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Strategic Services holds 5,603 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Orrstown Financial Svcs accumulated 11,646 shares. Notis reported 6,041 shares stake. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 247,980 shares. The Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Jane Street Gru Incorporated Ltd Co accumulated 281,329 shares. Sather Finance Grp Inc holds 174,158 shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. Inv House Limited Company holds 0.86% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 94,505 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of has 112,623 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Somerset Tru holds 17,061 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. United Fire Grp Inc reported 12,000 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Co has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wedbush Defends Foot Locker’s Q2, Susquehanna Downgrades Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Under Armour a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Todd Gordon’s Nike Options Trade – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fruth Inv Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 19,700 shares. New York-based M&T Retail Bank Corp has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Woodstock has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Assetmark invested in 0% or 3,213 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co reported 303,020 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 10.08 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% or 111 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 19,700 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc invested in 0% or 21,628 shares. Fmr Lc reported 27.69M shares. Conning Inc accumulated 15,750 shares. Fil Limited owns 351,838 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 16,805 shares.