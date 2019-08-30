Torray Decreased General Motors (GM) Stake by $2.08 Million; As Care Com (CRCM) Share Price Declined, Osterweis Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $2.38 Million

Torray Llc decreased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 56,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 404,928 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02M, down from 461,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 346,166 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 31/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Colts HC, GM Discuss Team’s Free Agent Signings; 23/04/2018 – Bankruptcy vote by GM Korea board delayed; 07/03/2018 – GM increasing Chevy Bolt production in a step toward all-electric future: CEO Mary Barra #ceraweek; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Adj EBIT $2.6B; 05/04/2018 – GM BREWERIES 4Q NET 246.7M RUPEES VS 103.2M; 27/03/2018 – S.Korea’s service sector growth expected as domestic consumption recovers; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 03/04/2018 – COSCO GM WANG HAIMIN COMMENTS ON FLEET DEPLOYMENT AT BRIEFING; 30/04/2018 – GM Going Dark on Monthly Sales Won’t Stop Reporting Shenanigans; 31/05/2018 – GM also will make a fresh $1.1 billion investment into GM Cruise Holdings

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 97.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 125,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The hedge fund held 252,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 127,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 50,748 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $247,500 activity.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 67,100 shares to 304,973 shares, valued at $29.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 7,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,142 shares, and cut its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 13,207 shares to 18,014 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB).

