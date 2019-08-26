Torray Cut Its Visa (V) Holding by $657,228; As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Chartist Has Raised Stake by $17.85 Million

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 93 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 2,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.37 million, up from 1,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $218.32. About 1.62 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 150,860 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56M, down from 155,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $176.97. About 2.13 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Securities Limited Company invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Quadrant Cap Limited Company accumulated 22,610 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.85% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fmr Lc accumulated 22.34 million shares. Farmers holds 1.46% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 26,929 shares. Ww Asset Management invested in 83,427 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Assetmark has invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Savant Limited Liability Company holds 8,686 shares. 1.31 million are owned by Waddell And Reed. Indiana Trust And Management Commerce, Indiana-based fund reported 2,844 shares. Holderness Invs Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 21,749 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Liability invested 0.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Regent Limited holds 7,961 shares.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19 shares to 6,887 shares, valued at $275.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,117 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Bank (KBE).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) by 17,736 shares to 150,236 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 144,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation owns 225 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi invested in 0% or 114,200 shares. Hartford Mgmt reported 11,627 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Limited Company has 44,091 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Limited Liability Corp accumulated 221,019 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cohen Cap Mgmt owns 1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 26,510 shares. 56,050 are held by Peapack Gladstone. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 112,937 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 2.56% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Security State Bank Of So Dak owns 1,464 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 281,502 shares. Kj Harrison Ptnrs accumulated 0.83% or 15,179 shares. Field & Main National Bank & Trust has invested 3.53% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Amp Cap Invsts Limited accumulated 1.39 million shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.