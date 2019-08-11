Torray Cut Its Stake in Amphenol (APH) by $405,140; As Kellogg Co (K) Share Price Declined, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increased by $19.37 Million Its Position

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 1497.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 339,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 362,558 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $62.18. About 1.65 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol (APH) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 174,439 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47M, down from 178,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Amphenol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 1.18M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 24.97 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9,076 shares to 332,044 shares, valued at $21.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 173,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 8,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,739 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.