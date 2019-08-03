Torray Cut Its Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Stock Declined; Davenport & Company Has Lowered Position in Qcom (QCOM) as Stock Declined

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 137,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 389,326 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02 million, down from 527,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Qcom (QCOM) by 55.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 28,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 22,608 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 51,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Qcom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – ISS Says Qualcomm May Lose Shareholder Support on U.S. Probe; 12/03/2018 – JUST IN: Broadcom statement after President blocks its proposed Qualcomm takeover. “Broadcom is reviewing the Order. Broadcom strongly disagrees that its proposed acquisition of Qualcomm raises any national security concerns; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 17/05/2018 – China approves Toshiba’s sale of $18 bln chip unit to Bain consortium; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 2; 06/04/2018 – Qualcomm River Holdings Extends Offering Period of Its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 2,405 shares to 122,327 shares, valued at $17.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Tech Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hii (NYSE:HII) by 3,581 shares to 8,861 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nem (NYSE:NEM) by 18,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Totl.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.