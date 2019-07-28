Torray Continues to Hold Position in Viacom Cl B (VIAB); Leavell Investment Management Has Lifted Its Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Position by $729,800 as Shares Declined

Torray Llc increased its stake in Viacom Cl B (VIAB) by 83.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 173,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 382,580 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, up from 208,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Viacom Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 2.67 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 24/05/2018 – VIA: It’s the end of an era at BET: chairman and CEO Debra Lee is leaving after more than three decades at the company. – ! $VIA; 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family moves to cement control over CBS; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 11/04/2018 – The possible CBS-Viacom deal takes dramatic turn with Redstone threatening to replace Moonves if he doesn’t play along; 26/03/2018 – VIA: BREAKING: Nickelodeon officially parts ways with Dan Schneider. DHD reports “multiple complaints of abusive behavior against Schneider filed by members of his staff” “Under a cloud of suspicion over the treatment of some younger stars.” “Well documented temper issues for years; 03/04/2018 – CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 02/04/2018 – The bid is below Viacom’s current market valuation, indicating tough negotiations lie ahead; 12/04/2018 – CBS CEO Les Moonves could make up to $280 million if Shari Redstone fires him over embattled CBS-Viacom merger

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 222.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.22. About 1.68 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,058 shares to 195,038 shares, valued at $23.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,367 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000G (IWF).

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,773 shares to 13,391 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,486 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).