Torray Continues to Hold Holding in Viacom Cl B (VIAB); Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stake Has Boosted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 148.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 260,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 436,961 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.52 million, up from 176,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 11.46 million shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Pitaro Was Chairman of Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media

Torray Llc increased its stake in Viacom Cl B (VIAB) by 83.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 173,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 382,580 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, up from 208,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Viacom Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.52% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 19.42M shares traded or 369.90% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones firm over Viacom merger; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Seeks to End CBS-Viacom Deal Impasse; 21/03/2018 – Freestyle Fridays Are Back! BET Networks Announces Launch of the Ultimate Search for Today’s Hottest MC with the Interactive; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Viacom `immediately rejected’ CBS’s takeover bid; 03/05/2018 – CBS: WONT DISCUSS MERGER TALKS WITH VIACOM; 04/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, OLLI & VIAB; 21/05/2018 – Pamela Kaufman Named President, Viacom/Nickelodeon Global Consumer Products; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS has submitted big for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves,; 15/03/2018 – YouTube Prepares to Open VidCon with Second “YouTube OnStage”

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Corporation (NYSE:CSL) by 3,455 shares to 404,255 shares, valued at $49.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total International Stoc (VXUS) by 23,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,078 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 376,703 shares. Stifel Financial has 1.56M shares. Duncker Streett Inc reported 22,181 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Inc accumulated 3,210 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 818,803 shares. Virginia-based Alexandria Lc has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northstar Gru holds 26,837 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Global Endowment Mgmt LP accumulated 0.05% or 3,250 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation holds 10,065 shares. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Parthenon Lc has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,344 shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Company Ca has 2.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 179,176 shares. Taurus Asset Management Lc accumulated 316,795 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 832,842 shares. California-based Osborne Prns Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 1.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) by 16,478 shares to 14,190 shares, valued at $515,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 4,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,860 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR).