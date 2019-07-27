Torray Boosted Stake in Check Point Tech Software (CHKP) by $2.06 Million as Stock Declined; Vision Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by $620,490 as Shares Declined

Torray Llc increased its stake in Check Point Tech Software (CHKP) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 16,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,306 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 111,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Check Point Tech Software for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.49. About 857,855 shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51 million shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – Sajid Javid Ups and downs; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 56,193 shares to 404,928 shares, valued at $15.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol (NYSE:APH) by 4,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,439 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $16,731 was made by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,896 are owned by Boston & Management Inc. Buckingham Asset Llc stated it has 11,043 shares. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America invested in 2,007 shares. Washington-based Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fiera holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,368 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has invested 0.46% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, House Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 19,500 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 38,084 shares. Harvey Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 5,849 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 81,812 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo owns 1.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 373,944 shares. Creative Planning reported 149,344 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ally Financial Inc invested in 0.64% or 30,000 shares.