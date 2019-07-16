Toronto (TD) Stake Maintained by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd; General Electric Co (GE) Share Value Rose While Bp Plc Upped Holding by $2.07 Million

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 37,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.95M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.29 million, up from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 765,911 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm

Bp Plc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.43 million, up from 915,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 36.98 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – General Electric reduces 2016, 2017 earnings and revenue after accounting restatement; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC PLANS TO END 2018 WITH $15B+ OF CASH; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 15/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA-EXEMPTED SHOP FLOOR EMPLOYEES AT SHAHABAD FACTORY FROM WORK DUE TO STEADY DECLINE OF ORDERS; CO WILL PAY FULL WAGES DURING THIS PERIOD; 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees $11bn transport tie-up

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Class A (NYSE:GIL) by 235,650 shares to 260,276 shares, valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 36,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

