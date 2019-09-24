Toronto (TD) Stake Held by Highstreet Asset Management Inc; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Karp Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $2.43 Million

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 215.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 25,563 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56 million, up from 8,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $131.59. About 4.74 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 428,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.42 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.52M, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.47. About 1.06 million shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 20,326 shares to 616,439 shares, valued at $57.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 275,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,792 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc..

