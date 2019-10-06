Toronto (TD) Shareholder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Cut Position by $4.15 Million; As Voya Finl (VOYA) Stock Rose, Holder Greenlight Capital Has Decreased Holding

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 71,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.88 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.72M, down from 2.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 1.13 million shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 57.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 421,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 315,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44M, down from 736,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.68. About 780,363 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 263,340 shares to 883,948 shares, valued at $40.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) by 33,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Stock a Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Toronto-Dominion Bank Is My No. 1 Canadian Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Is TD Bank (TSX:TD) Stock Safe for New Investors? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) Could Be Doomed With a Housing Crash – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Webull’s CEO Gives Tips To The Newest Members of The Zero Commission Club – Benzinga” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 10.75 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation by 92,161 shares to 5.88M shares, valued at $43.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Voya Financial Announces Adjustment to Exercise Price of Warrants Issued Pursuant to the Warrant Agreement, Dated May 7, 2013 – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman swaps Prudential for Voya on Conviction List – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Voya Selected as New Service Provider for Seven Government Retirement Plans in Southern California – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0245 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.