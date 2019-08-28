Toronto (TD) Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose; As Bce (BCE) Market Value Rose, Holder Guardian Capital LP Has Lowered Its Position by $764,368

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 19,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.17 million, down from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.73. About 150,339 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 17,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 844,402 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.53 million, down from 861,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 70,075 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 225,097 shares to 3.89 million shares, valued at $181.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 103,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 599,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

