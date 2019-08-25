Toronto (TD) Holder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Stake by $2.03 Million as Share Value Rose; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Trimmed Its Holding in Navigators Group (NAVG) by $551,862 as Stock Were Volatile

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 7,998 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 280,066 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.57M, down from 288,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 09/04/2018 – AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA – 20.2 PCT OF COMMERCIAL NAVIGATORS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON STRIKE ON APRIL 10; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Combined Ratio Was 94.0%; 04/04/2018 Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net Written Premiums Were $393.3 M; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC – PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 37,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.95M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.29 million, up from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 1.14 million shares traded or 5.35% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 15,792 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Grp Limited Liability has 11,436 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 3,215 shares. 372,215 are held by Retail Bank Of Mellon. Citigroup Inc owns 41,899 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Mgmt has invested 0.1% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 24,420 shares stake. Diamond Hill Mgmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 602,946 shares. 834,192 are held by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested in 0.01% or 7,469 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C reported 0.2% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Alphaone Inv Svcs Ltd holds 0.02% or 571 shares. Alpine Mngmt Ltd Com owns 16,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Morgan Stanley holds 476,330 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 50,720 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $9.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 23,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 590,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 4,972 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $98.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transalta Corp. (NYSE:TAC) by 2.52M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

