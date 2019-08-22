Toronto (TD) Holder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Increased Holding by $2.03 Million; As American Tower New (AMT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Telos Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.56 Million

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 37,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.95 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.29M, up from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 261,680 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 9,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 17,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $225.94. About 169,071 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,241 shares to 6,686 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 6,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 28,165 shares to 2.83M shares, valued at $47.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 39,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,479 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Class A (NYSE:GIL).

