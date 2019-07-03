Toronto (TD) Holder Payden & Rygel Has Trimmed Its Position by $10.49 Million; Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Share Value Declined While Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97,124 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, down from 105,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $138.87. About 546,229 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – CO IS COMMITTED TO TERMS OF VARIAN SCHEME AT PURCHASE PRICE OFFERED BY VARIAN OF A$28 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – varian medical systems inc. | halcyon | K181032 | 05/09/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – SIRTEX: MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT MAY AFFECT VARIAN TAKEOVER PLAN; 04/05/2018 – Varian Comments on Sirtex Receiving Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal From CDH Investments; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q EPS 79c; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – SECOND HALF DOSE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT VERSUS FIRST HALF; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 45.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 194,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 230,800 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, down from 425,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 1.96M shares traded or 95.48% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 132,720 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $28.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy (NYSE:FE) by 292,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.37B for 11.40 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 9.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.04 per share. VAR’s profit will be $103.80M for 30.45 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $4.45 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34 are held by Ftb. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.35% or 6,528 shares in its portfolio. 1.58 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo Co Mn. Permanens Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 6,000 are owned by Bright Rock Capital Limited Liability Com. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 63,155 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Co has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Cetera Advisor Net holds 2,746 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 65,041 shares. 85,907 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Culbertson A N & reported 50,030 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Enterprise Fincl Services owns 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 56 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 777 shares.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 4,370 shares to 30,244 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.