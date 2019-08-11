Toronto (TD) Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Position by $4.14 Million; Methanex Corp. (MEOH) Market Value Declined While Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Upped by $11.69 Million Its Position

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 208,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 620,608 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26M, up from 411,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 227,249 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 76,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 6.00 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325.91 million, down from 6.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 773,162 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Net C$2.92B; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 110,043 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $79.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 36,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI).

