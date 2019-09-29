Toronto (TD) Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Decreased Stake as Shares Rose; Western Union Co. (WU) Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Cut Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 39,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 5.96 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $349.11 million, down from 6.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 987,810 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Union Co. (WU) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 678,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.23M, down from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 8.99M shares traded or 66.51% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 147,242 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors holds 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 4,956 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd stated it has 2,000 shares. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv has 80,995 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Rockland Trust Commerce reported 56,199 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 144,239 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp holds 0.01% or 2.60 million shares in its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De reported 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Heartland Advsrs has invested 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Kbc Group Nv stated it has 96,860 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 57,807 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Diligent Limited Com holds 0.43% or 43,392 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 64,402 shares to 4.40 million shares, valued at $87.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.24 million for 12.26 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 11.22 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $15.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 71,360 shares to 886,961 shares, valued at $72.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 77,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.